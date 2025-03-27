Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,477 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $22,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,160,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,848,169,000 after buying an additional 150,038 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,946,000 after acquiring an additional 45,981 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,351,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total value of $9,527,121.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,206,024.70. This represents a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $201.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.95 and its 200-day moving average is $184.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $110.09 and a twelve month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

