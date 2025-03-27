Takkt (ETR:TTK) Trading Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €8.67 ($9.32) and last traded at €8.43 ($9.06). 60,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.22 ($8.84).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.54. The company has a market cap of $546.84 million, a PE ratio of -231.34, a P/E/G ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.

