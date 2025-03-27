Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 823,317 Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 823,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Lyell Immunopharma makes up 2.0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Lyell Immunopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 59,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

In other Lyell Immunopharma news, CEO Lynn Seely bought 175,000 shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $106,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 712,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,625. This trade represents a 32.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles W. Newton bought 200,000 shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 733,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,550 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LYEL opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 323,792.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

