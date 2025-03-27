T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (TAXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1513 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TAXE opened at $49.97 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43.

About T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF

The T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (TAXE) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 26.49m in AUM and 102 holdings. TAXE is actively managed, seeking the highest level of income by targeting municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes TAXE was launched on Jul 9, 2024 and is issued by T.

