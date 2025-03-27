T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (TAXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1513 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of TAXE opened at $49.97 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43.
About T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF
