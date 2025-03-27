Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the February 28th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Syntec Optics Trading Up 16.6 %
Shares of OPTXW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,214. Syntec Optics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.
About Syntec Optics
