Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,268 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.27% of Synopsys worth $200,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Synopsys by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.58.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $449.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.73 and a 12 month high of $624.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $488.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.87.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

