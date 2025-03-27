Sybella Stanley Purchases 3,810 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) insider Sybella Stanley acquired 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,101 ($14.18) per share, with a total value of £41,948.10 ($54,008.11).
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,093.50 ($14.08) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,067.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,053.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62.
Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
