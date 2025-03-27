Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 58170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 14.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.7123 per share. This is a positive change from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

(Get Free Report)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.