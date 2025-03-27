Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 58170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 14.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.
