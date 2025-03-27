StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading 19.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) traded up 19.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 420,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,227% from the average session volume of 31,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Up 19.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

