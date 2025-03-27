Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00), with a volume of 1610820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Trading Up 30.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £10.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

Strategic Minerals plc is a minerals production and development company

The Company’s strategy is to utilise cash flow from existing operations to fund overheads and thereby provide a base from which to build a diversified portfolio of cash generating high quality strategic minerals operations and near term mining projects in jurisdictions where returns are commensurate with risk.

