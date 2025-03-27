StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ) Short Interest Update

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWZ traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962. The company has a market cap of $27.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.98. StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72.

Get StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF alerts:

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Company Profile

The StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NEWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of US companies across various market capitalizations. The fund selects securities by blending Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.