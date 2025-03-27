StockNews.com Upgrades The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) to Buy

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

The RMR Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RMR stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.