StockNews.com Upgrades G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to Buy

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

GIII traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,606. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.09. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 93.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

