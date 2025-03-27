StockNews.com Upgrades AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) to Hold

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of AMN opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.15.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

