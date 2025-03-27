Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of TJX Companies Call Options (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 22,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 116% compared to the average daily volume of 10,339 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,998,201,000 after purchasing an additional 578,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,589,783,000 after buying an additional 469,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,965,000 after buying an additional 464,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,769,600,000 after buying an additional 626,739 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.55. 2,601,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.71 and its 200 day moving average is $120.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

