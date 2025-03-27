Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 27th (ACQ, AGF.B, BITF, BRT, CELH, CHWY, DOO, EOG, EXE, FANG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 27th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$18.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$13.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $62.00 to $58.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $42.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$78.00 to C$58.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$98.00 to C$65.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$82.00 to C$64.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$70.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $154.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $206.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $391.00 to $413.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $142.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$42.00 to C$37.00.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its target price increased by Laidlaw from $75.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$49.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) was given a C$13.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $2.50 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $138.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

