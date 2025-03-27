STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on March 27th

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2257 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $38.27 million, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of -0.85.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
