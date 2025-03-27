STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on March 27th

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2257 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $38.27 million, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of -0.85.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

