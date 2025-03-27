Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $117.85 and last traded at $118.91. Approximately 186,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 394,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STRL. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

