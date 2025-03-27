STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 9.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,230,000 after buying an additional 96,336 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in STERIS by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in STERIS by 13.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 8.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 143,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $223.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.61. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

