Staked USD0 (USD0++) Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Staked USD0 (USD0++) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Staked USD0 has a total market cap of $291.07 and $13.27 million worth of Staked USD0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Staked USD0 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Staked USD0 has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Staked USD0 alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,195.14 or 0.99963763 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,899.32 or 0.99624623 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Staked USD0 Profile

Staked USD0 was first traded on May 25th, 2024. Staked USD0’s total supply is 898,715,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 305 tokens. Staked USD0’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney. The official website for Staked USD0 is usual.money. The official message board for Staked USD0 is usual.money/blog.

Buying and Selling Staked USD0

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked USD0 (USD0++) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Staked USD0 has a current supply of 898,805,892.65626987. The last known price of Staked USD0 is 0.95426171 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $10,513,486.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked USD0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staked USD0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staked USD0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Staked USD0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staked USD0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.