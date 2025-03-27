Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.76 Per Share

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.7609 per share on Monday, June 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is a 183.8% increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS SPXSY traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPXSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

