Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Shares Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 7,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 13,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Spectral Medical Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $149.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

