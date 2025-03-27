Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Spectral AI updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Spectral AI Stock Performance

Shares of MDAI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 574,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,777. Spectral AI has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Spectral AI in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

