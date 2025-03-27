SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $14,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,657,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267,004.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,623,000 after buying an additional 678,191 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after acquiring an additional 122,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,186,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $134.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $144.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

