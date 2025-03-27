SPDR S&P Bank ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,215 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 97% compared to the average daily volume of 2,647 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $942,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,150,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $63.74.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

