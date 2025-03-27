SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $278.24 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $202.32 and a one year high of $281.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.19. The company has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

