SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,658.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $95.57 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.47 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.33 and a 200 day moving average of $96.48.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

