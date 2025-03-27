South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Update

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a growth of 162.7% from the February 28th total of 36,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

South32 Stock Performance

South32 stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,309. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.85. South32 has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

South32 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

See Also

