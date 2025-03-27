SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CEO Sells $1,400,061.60 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 138,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $1,400,061.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,764,166 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,793.28. The trade was a 7.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keyvan Mohajer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

On Thursday, March 20th, Keyvan Mohajer sold 118,605 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $1,174,189.50.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Keyvan Mohajer sold 156,288 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $3,157,017.60.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SOUN shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

View Our Latest Report on SoundHound AI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 2,542.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.