Sosandar (LON:SOS) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.55 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.55 ($0.10). Approximately 1,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 503,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

Sosandar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.31. The stock has a market cap of £18.74 million, a PE ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 2.28.

About Sosandar

Sosandar is a womenswear brand, specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from throwaway fashion and are looking for quality, affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic. This is a section of the market that is currently being underserved.

Sosandar was launched in September 2016.

