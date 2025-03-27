Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Update

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 457.9% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Solid Power Price Performance

Shares of Solid Power stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Solid Power has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

