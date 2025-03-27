Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,170 shares during the quarter. Sleep Number makes up about 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.98% of Sleep Number worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 111,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.14. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sleep Number

Insider Activity at Sleep Number

In other Sleep Number news, insider Gary T. Fazio bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,125 shares in the company, valued at $536,282.50. The trade was a 20.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.