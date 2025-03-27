Simplex Trading LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 172.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,009 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.74% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $2.52 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $339.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.30.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

