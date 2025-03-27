Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.190-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.0 million-$180.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.5 million.
Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $121.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.51. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.15.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,483. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total value of $281,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,828.55. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.
