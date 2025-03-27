Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,375 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 947,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,498,000 after purchasing an additional 54,070 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 28.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 661,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,038,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,503,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 662.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

PAUG stock opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $761.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $39.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

