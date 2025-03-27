Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. WorthPointe LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,554.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock opened at $312.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.59. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

