Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,260,137,000 after purchasing an additional 403,956 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,563,000 after acquiring an additional 890,157 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $290,023,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $150,668,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SAP opened at $267.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $293.70.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

