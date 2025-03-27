Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 174,501 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

