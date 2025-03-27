Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,374,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 71.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 25,372 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at $1,066,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GJAN opened at $38.04 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $39.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

