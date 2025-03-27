Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Davis Select International ETF worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DINT. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Davis Select International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 53,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Davis Select International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,272,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Performance

DINT opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.73. Davis Select International ETF has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $25.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08.

Davis Select International ETF Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

