Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 381 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $424.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $376.14 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.84 and a 200-day moving average of $431.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

