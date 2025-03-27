Sidoti Csr Has Pessimistic Outlook of Metallus Q3 Earnings

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Metallus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Metallus’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Metallus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
Metallus Stock Performance
NYSE MTUS opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Metallus has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87.
Metallus Company Profile
Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.
