Sidoti Csr Has Pessimistic Outlook of Metallus Q3 Earnings

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Metallus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Metallus’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Metallus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Metallus alerts:

Metallus Stock Performance

NYSE MTUS opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Metallus has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metallus

Metallus Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,439,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Metallus during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,359,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Metallus during the third quarter worth approximately $15,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metallus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,888,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Metallus in the 4th quarter valued at $9,382,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.