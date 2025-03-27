Short Interest in Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Rises By 200.0%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

About Wizz Air

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.