Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Drops By 98.4%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vonovia Stock Performance

VONOY stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Vonovia has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $18.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

