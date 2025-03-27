Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Drops By 98.4%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Vonovia Stock Performance
VONOY stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Vonovia has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $18.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.
Vonovia Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vonovia
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 4 Reasons Amazon Stock Can’t Be Ignored Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.