Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Drops By 77.8%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 48,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO opened at $91.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92. The company has a market capitalization of $306.09 million, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $97.45.

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

