Short Interest in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Drops By 66.9%

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the February 28th total of 32,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Price Performance

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $16.71.

Institutional Trading of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEE. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,212,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 180,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

