Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Increases By 866.2%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 866.2% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $23.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5896 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut Taylor Wimpey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

