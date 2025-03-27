Short Interest in Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Grows By 200.0%

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sturgis Bancorp Price Performance
Sturgis Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506. Sturgis Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 million, a PE ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 0.44.
Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.
Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
