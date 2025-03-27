Short Interest in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Grows By 934.2%

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 934.2% from the February 28th total of 105,400 shares. Currently, 19.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Safe & Green Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGBX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,416. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Safe & Green has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

Safe & Green Company Profile

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects.

