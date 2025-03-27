Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Increases By 234.8%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 234.8% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RVPHW opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
